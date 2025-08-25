Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Ayodhya wax museum nears completion; to be ready by Deepotsav

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 09:11 am IST

Prominent episodes of the Ramayana such as the Ram-Ravan battle, Sita’s abduction, Hanuman’s journey to Lanka, and more will be recreated.

The temple town of Ayodhya will get a wax museum this Deepotsav, officials said. The museum will house statues of nearly 50 major figures from the Ramayana, including Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, Lord Hanuman, Sugriv, and Jatayu.

Each figure is being crafted with intricate expressions, authentic costumes, and historical accuracy, making them appear lifelike. Nearly 7.5 crore has been invested in the project so far, they added.

Deepotsav is celebrated a day before Diwali. Built on the Parikrama Path, the 10,000 sq. ft. museum will be inaugurated for devotees and tourists, offering them a unique cultural and historical experience.

Prominent episodes of the Ramayana such as the Ram-Ravan battle, Sita’s abduction, Hanuman’s journey to Lanka, and the construction of the Ram Setu, will also be recreated through a blend of wax artistry and modern technology.

Audio-visual effects and interactive displays will enhance the experience, making it especially captivating for children and youth.

A Maharashtra-based organisation, in collaboration with experts from Kerala, is crafting the statues. According to the Ayodhya administration, the museum will not only strengthen Ayodhya’s appeal as a religious destination but also present the values of the Ramayana and Indian culture on the world stage.

Municipal commissioner Jayendra Kumar said the construction of the museum was progressing rapidly and was being closely monitored to ensure timely completion.

