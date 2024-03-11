Ayodhya world’s largest cultural centre, says Rajasthan CM

AYODHYA Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Ayodhya on Monday for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lays the foundation stone of the Samaj Bhavan being built by Maheshwari Samaj, in Ayodhya on Monday. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is also present. (ANI Photo)

“For 500 years, Ram Lalla was in a tent. On January 22, the deity got his place in a grand and divine temple. Ayodhya is not only India’s but also the world’s largest cultural centre. In the future, you will witness the effect of Ayodhya’s grandeur reaching the world...” said the Rajasthan CM after paying obeisance to Ram Lalla.

Rajasthan chief secretary Sudhanshu and Assembly speaker Vasudev Devanani, BJP Rajasthan president CP Joshi, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, industries minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and education minister Dilawar among others accompanied the Rajasthan CM.

LS Speaker on 2-day visit to Ayodhya

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reached Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla. He visited the Ram temple with his family on his marriage anniversary. Birla is on a two-day visit to the temple town with his wife Dr Amita Birla.

“Jai Ayodhya Dham... I am overwhelmed by the affection and love I received after reaching the holy city Ayodhya Dham for the darshan of the most adorable Shri Ram Lalla,” Birla posted on X.

Earlier, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet colleagues visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

CM Patel, ministers of the Gujarat state cabinet, speaker Shankar Chaudhary and the chief whip, among others offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues also visited Ayodhya to have a darshan of Ram Lalla in February.

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by chief minister Pema Khandu on February 6, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The delegation, comprising 70 people, including cabinet ministers, MLAs, and officials, was given a guard of honour at Maharishi Valmiki Airport upon their arrival.

The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. Inputs from ANI