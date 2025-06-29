The International Ramayan and Vedic Shodh Sansthan in Ayodhya will be developed into a degree college, Sansthan officials said, adding certificate, graduate and post-graduate courses would be offered by the institute, which would continue to support research work on the Ramayana and the Vedas. Ayodhya’s Ramayan and Vedic Shodh Sansthan to turn into degree college

At present, the state government is running the institute from a building in Ayodhya.

The government renamed Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan as International Ramayan and Vedic Shodh Sansthan in December 2023. The cultural department of the state government has been the Sansthan since August 18, 1986.

The government has asked the Ayodhya administration to look for a land where the college could be set up.

According to the Ayodhya administration, a six-acre plot near the Ayodhya Dham bus stand has been suggested for the project.

According to Ashutosh Dwivedi, the in-charge of the Sansthan, it will take another two to three years for the college to start functioning from its own building. However, from next year, the institute will try to start some courses.

The International Ramayan and Vedic Sodh Sansthan has been tasked with the responsibility of making available research work on Lord Ram to the public at a reasonable price. “The basic principle of the Ramayana is Sanatan culture, which has its roots in the Vedic period. Keeping this in view, there is a need for research into Vedic science and literature in detail,” said Girishpathi Tripathi, the mayor of Ayodhya.

At present, the institute will compile lectures and sermons by scholars and experts associated with the Ramkatha and Ramayana traditions.