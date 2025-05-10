Menu Explore
Ayurvedic study shows hope against cancer-causing HPV strains

Lucknow
May 10, 2025

The experimental model was developed by a team of seven doctors and researchers led by Dr Ruchika Kaol Ghanekar, a senior scientist at the Cancer Research Lab, Pune.

A new Ayurvedic formulation developed to combat specific strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV) has shown promising results in an experimental study announced on Saturday. The research was unveiled during a press conference organised by Bharat Seva Sansthan, a social organisation, and endorsed by Prof JN Mishra, former dean and head of the faculty of Ayurveda, Lucknow University.

HPV is a common virus that spreads mainly through sexual contact.
HPV is a common virus that spreads mainly through sexual contact. (Sourced)

HPV is a common virus that spreads mainly through sexual contact.

According to prof Mishra, the study demonstrated strong anti-neoplastic and anti-HPV properties, particularly against HPV types 16 and 18, which are commonly associated with cervical cancer. “The experimental study gave very fruitful results as very strong anti-neoplastic activity, and anti HPV virus activity, particularly HPV 16 and HPV 18 viruses, along with immuno-modulator agents,” he said.

Mishra explained that the formulation showed the potential to inhibit the growth of cancer cells and limit the spread of HPV. In addition to targeting viral activity, it contains agents believed to stimulate the immune system, potentially aiding in the treatment of cancer and other infections.

The experimental model was developed by a team of seven doctors and researchers led by Dr Ruchika Kaol Ghanekar, a senior scientist at the Cancer Research Lab, Pune.

While the findings have been published in medical journals, the formulation is still in the experimental phase and is not yet being manufactured for clinical use. Further trials and regulatory approvals are likely to be required before it can be made available to patients.

