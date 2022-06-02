Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Azamgarh by-poll: BSP to field Shah Alam
lucknow news

Azamgarh by-poll: BSP to field Shah Alam

The Samajwadi Party is likely to field Dimple Yadav, wife of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.The by--poll was necessitated asAkhilesh vacated the seat to retain the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district.
BSP chief Mayawati had appointed Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as the leader of the BSP legislature party in the legislative assembly after the expulsion of party leader Lalji Verma in June 2021. (Pic for representation)
BSP chief Mayawati had appointed Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as the leader of the BSP legislature party in the legislative assembly after the expulsion of party leader Lalji Verma in June 2021. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced the name of former party MLA, Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as the party candidate for the by-poll to Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

During the 2022 assembly elections, Jamali had revolted against the BSP leadership, expressing dissatisfaction over the distribution of tickets. He contested the assembly election on AIMIM ticket from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh district but lost to the SP candidate. After the assembly elections, he joined the BSP.

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had appointed Jamali as the leader of the BSP legislature party in the legislative assembly after the expulsion of party leader Lalji Verma in June 2021.

The Samajwadi Party is likely to field Dimple Yadav, wife of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. Akhilesh vacated the seat to retain the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out