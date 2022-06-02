Azamgarh by-poll: BSP to field Shah Alam
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced the name of former party MLA, Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali as the party candidate for the by-poll to Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.
During the 2022 assembly elections, Jamali had revolted against the BSP leadership, expressing dissatisfaction over the distribution of tickets. He contested the assembly election on AIMIM ticket from Mubarakpur seat in Azamgarh district but lost to the SP candidate. After the assembly elections, he joined the BSP.
Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati had appointed Jamali as the leader of the BSP legislature party in the legislative assembly after the expulsion of party leader Lalji Verma in June 2021.
The Samajwadi Party is likely to field Dimple Yadav, wife of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. Akhilesh vacated the seat to retain the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri district.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics