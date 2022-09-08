B Com final year result: LU students allege anomalies, varsity rubbishes allegations

Some 50 students of B Com sixth semester of the Lucknow University went to Raj Bhawan on Wednesday to draw governor Anandiben Patel’s attention towards the poor evaluation of their answer sheets, following which many of them failed in the exam.

In a memorandum to the governor and LU chancellor, the students had alleged anomalies in the evaluation process, due to which many of them had failed. They asked the university to look into the matter. A police official took a copy of the memorandum from the students and said it will be sent to the Raj Bhawan.

According to the students, the university declared results on September 3. They alleged that they had passed the exam then. The university then withdrew the result citing that marks of one subject (Rashtra Gaurav) were not added, and hence, the result was declared on September 4. In this new result they had failed, the students claimed.

According to the students, LU had invited students in a small group to check their OMR sheet. They claimed the university showed them the OMR sheet and answer key. “When we pointed out mistakes, instead of correcting them, university officials forced us to write that we are satisfied with the marks,” a student said.

University Controller of exam, Vidyanand Tripathi said that by mistake the university had uploaded an incorrect and incomplete result on September 3. The correct result was declared on September 4.

He said, “A total of 8,748 students had appeared in the exam. Of these, 7,405 had passed. The pass percentage is 84.65%. A total of 2,800 passed the exam with first division, 4,522 passed with second division and 63 got third division. About 972 students got back paper, while 371 had failed, who will have to appear in the entire exam again.”