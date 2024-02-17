Baahubali set designer brain behind U.P. film city pavilion at Groundbreaking Ceremony venue

Among the many pavilions being readied for the upcoming exhibition corner at the Groundbreaking Ceremony venue here, one not to be missed is that of the international film city proposed to come up in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar. This marquee tent is being designed by award-winning film production designer Sabu Cyril, the owner of the firm readying the exhibition ground said. Men at work at the exhibition venue of GBC 4.0 venue in Lucknow on Friday (HT)

Cyril is most-famously known for designing the sets of ‘Baahubali’ (movie) at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad with ₹60 crore.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“About 30 pavilions are being set up in a structure of 30x30 metres. A dedicated space for Bayview Projects of Boney Kapoor for fifty pavilions of size 4x9 metres is being readied. Its design is by Sabu Cyril,” said Jitendra Sharma, the owner of Lucknow-based Trustfort Events and Promotion, which has been tasked with setting up marquee tents for the exhibition.

At this pavilion, visitors would get to have the first glimpse of what the state’s first Film City would look like, the officials said, adding state-of-the-art cameras were being imported from Singapore for the purpose.

The exhibition is likely to be visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on February 19, when the Ceremony kicks off at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Rohit Sharma, who’s supervising the work at the site, said around 100 carpenters were working day and night to meet the deadline of February 18. “In one of the sections, companies such as HCL, Samsung, Wadhwani AI and Microsoft will set up their tents. Other pavilions will be dedicated to defence, aerospace, textile, and other sectors,” he said.