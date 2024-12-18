Babasaheb like god for marginalised sections: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said Dr BR Ambedkar is revered by the marginalised sections. His remarks come amid a political slugfest over Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent comments on Ambedkar. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was speaking to reporters in Saharanpur on December 18. (HT file)

“Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is like God to many deprived sections of the society. He had ensured a life of dignity for all supressed people. The BJP people are afraid of the fight of PDA and that is why we see such language at times from them,” he said while speaking to media persons in Saharanpur where he was to attend a marriage function.

“Not just in the Lok Sabha but also in UP assembly and council, such language is being used by the BJP people,” he alleged.

Yadav further alleged that the ruling party was doing the politics of hatred even as he claimed that his party was fighting against it. He alleged that the BJP government does not either believe in democracy or follow the Constitution.

“The harmony of the country will be lost by digging everywhere in the country. BJP and people of its ideology are destroying the brotherhood of the country,” the SP chief alleged. On farmers’ issues, he said, “The SP is with them. It supports farmers’ demands. They should be considered on priority.”

“Inflation, unemployment and corruption are at peak in the BJP government. The youth are not getting jobs. The situation is such that poor children are forced to leave their homes and go to the war-torn Israel,” Yadav alleged.

“If the government is proud of this, it should release the list of children who have gone to Israel and also tell what work are they doing there? What kind of work are they being asked to do,” the SP chief asked.

On SP MLA Atul Pradhan being barred from attending the rest of the winter session, the SP chief said, “MLAs are thrown out of the assembly. The BJP has no answer to the questions related to the people and that is why they are running away from them.”