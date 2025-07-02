Back to school: Students greeted with ‘tilak’, petal shower, kheer

LUCKNOW Lakhs of students at government-run primary and upper primary schools in UP were welcomed back from the summer vacation on Tuesday with a tilak, along with garlands, other activities and served kheer as part of mid-day meals. Students at a basic primary school in Gosainganj area enjoying kheer in lunch as schools reopened on Tuesday after the summer vacation. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The start of ‘School Chalo Abhiyan phase 2 - aimed at bringing children between the age 6 and 14 years to schools- saw a festival-like atmosphere. Public awareness about school enrolment was promoted through digital platforms and special emphasis was laid on participation of girls. As part of initiatives towards environmental protection, tree plantation programmes were organised in schools under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

The second phase of the campaign, launched by the basic education department, will continue till July 15. It is crucial because there has been a sharp decline in student enrolment, with 48 lakh fewer students in government primary and upper primary schools in the 2025-26 session compared to last year when enrolment was pegged at 1.48 crore students.

UP basic education minister Sandeep Singh said: “The second phase of ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ by the UP government has started in a festive atmosphere. It is being run with the resolve to ensure door-to-door contact, special focus on enrolment of girls and access to children deprived of school. We are ensuring that no child is left behind in the new academic session.”

In Lucknow, all the 47 students enrolled at primary school in Ahmamau turned up on Tuesday, as per the school’s MDM register, said assistant teacher Sarika. Only one-third of students were present at the primary school, Mirzapur, in Gosainganj area of Lucknow. Out of 63, some 20-odd students were present, said head teacher Abha Sonkar.

At the primary school in Tandola, located in the Marauri block of Pilibhit district, students were garlanded and applied ‘roli chandan’ on the first day of school, according to a post on X by the UP basic education department.

APPEAL TO PARENTS

In primary school, Amkheda, in Jalaun district, teachers and children issued a digital appeal and requested the community to send their children to school. This innovation became an example to inspire social participation towards education.

‘BETI PADHE, PRADESH BADHE’

Girls were warmly welcomed in all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) of the state, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Varanasi, Ambedkarnagar, Unnao, Sultanpur and Jaunpur. Under the leadership of the Yogi government, special priority is being given to the education of girls.

PLANTATION & OTHER PROGRAMMES

While Shiksha Yatra started with the worship of Maa Sharda in Block Kalan composite school, Jakhiya, in Shahjahanpur, students were welcomed with a petal shower and ‘tilak’ in schools located in Karimpur, Ayodhya. The message of education was conveyed to people through rallies, wall writings and cultural events from Prayagraj to Saharanpur.

Newly admitted students were welcomed with ‘roli-tika’ and garlands at Adarsh Samvilian Vidyalay, Prayagraj. Books and stationery were distributed by chief guest, chief development officer Harshika Singh (IAS). She flagged off the children’s rally and planted trees like Rudraksh, Parijat, Maulshree, Mahogany, etc, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

The new session commenced at Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools, which were established to provide a brighter future for meritorious students from underprivileged, rural, and backwards communities across UP. An atmosphere of enthusiasm and positivity marked the first day at these state-run residential schools.