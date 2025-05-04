Baghpat: CRPF jawan arrested for involvement in racket, police widen probe

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a bribery racket promising to help candidates of Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination clear the medical test, police said. The accused CPF jawan, identified as Rajendra Kumar, was arrested from Bawli village in Baghpat on Saturday after call records and financial transactions linked him to the main accused, Sagar Kumar, who is already behind bars, police said. (Image for representation)

“CRPF jawan Rajendra, an accomplice of Sagar who was demanding money by luring candidates with the promise of helping them pass the police recruitment medical exam, has been arrested. A sum of ₹1.5 lakh was transferred to his account by Sagar. Their call records are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation,” Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said.

With two arrests and crucial leads emerging, the police have widened the scope of the investigation, authorities said, adding they were probing the possible involvement of more individuals in the racket.

The case came to light on April 30 when Arun, a resident of Singhpur village in the Kila Parikshitgarh area, brought his brother Anubhav to Meerut police lines for the medical examination phase of the ongoing UP Police recruitment. As per reports, around 1pm, Sagar Kumar approached Arun and claimed he was a sub-inspector with the Crime Branch, posted in Lawar Daurala. Dressed in police uniform, Sagar offered help to Anubhav in clearing the medical test in exchange for ₹1 lakh. While the conversation was ongoing, Anubhav went inside for the test. After a while, he came out and told his brother he had cleared it. Sagar demanded ₹1 lakh, taking credit for the result. When the demand was refused, he allegedly snatched their bag and tried to flee. He was caught and handed over to police.

Upon Sagar’s arrest and during subsequent interrogation, the police discovered a link to CRPF jawan Rajendra Kumar. Investigation into call detail records revealed frequent communication between the two. Further scrutiny showed that Sagar had transferred ₹1.5 lakh to Rajendra’s account, police said.

Rajendra, currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir and on leave, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation during questioning, according to the police. He claimed the amount was repayment of a loan he had given to Sagar, but was unable to produce any proof to support his claim, police said, adding Rajendra was presented before the court on Saturday evening and was remanded to judicial custody.