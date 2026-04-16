Ballia: Two cops suspended over sextortion charge by rape victim

Two police inspectors in Ballia district have been suspended after a rape victim alleged that one of them sought sexual favours in exchange for filing a chargesheet against her alleged rapist, officials said. Representational image (Sourced)

An FIR has been lodged against both policemen. Police said a case has been registered under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, along with Section 75 (sexual harassment) against the accused.

An audio clip purportedly featuring Naresh Malik, inspector crime, and Sanjay Shukla, station house officer (SHO), Ubhaon police station, in an objectionable conversation with the woman went viral on social media on Monday. The victim alleged that Malik threatened to deliberately mishandle or improperly submit the chargesheet to the court if she refused to comply with his demands.

Notably, the case pertains to a complaint lodged on February 20 at Ubhaon police station based on the woman’s complaint. The 30-year-old woman alleged that a forest officer, Ugrasen Kumar Jaiswal, raped her for about six months on the pretext of marriage. She also alleged that he threatened to kill her if she pursued the complaint.

An FIR was registered against Jaiswal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on February 20 when the woman lodged a complaint at Ubhaon police station. Jaiswal was arrested and sent to jail on February 24.

Naresh Malik, inspector crime, who was the investigation officer in the alleged rape case of the complainant, started calling the rape survivor to meet him alone to facilitate proceedings, said Omvir Singh, superintendent of police (SP). “Sanjay Shukla, SHO, also allegedly called her and used abusive language.”

The SP said both policemen were suspended with immediate effect after the matter came to his notice on Monday. An inquiry has been ordered, with additional superintendent of police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla assigned to probe the allegations. “Strict action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry report is submitted,” he added.