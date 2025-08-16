Balvatikas: 5,118 govt nursery schools for kids below 6 yrs launched

The state government formally opened 5118 Balvatikas - government run playgroup or pre primary schools - across Uttar Pradesh as a world of learning and play for young children on Independence Day, a spokesperson said. I-Day being celebrated at a Balvatika in Kanpur (HT Photo)

The basic education department launched Balvatikas in 5,118 schools across the state. In collaboration with the ministry of women and child development (ICDS), nearby Anganwadi centres have been shifted to these schools and upgraded with modern facilities.

Kanchan Verma, director-general, school education, inaugurated Adarsh Bal Vatika Vishrampur in Bakshi Ka Talab block of Lucknow district. She said, “National Education Policy 2020 emphasises on school consolidation by grouping small and limited use schools into larger and more viable institutions.”

New Balvatikas are being operated with the cooperation of ICDS and infrastructural facilities and academic facilities are being provided by the basic education department.

In her address, Verma said that now children in the age group of 3 years to 6 years will get strong opportunities for basic education in a classroom while playing.

Bakshi Ka Talab block education officer Preeti Shukla said that four new Bal Vatikas of this type were inaugurated in the development block today.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh stated that in line with NEP-2020, Balvatikas will help lay a strong foundation for the future of young children. “Nutrition, a safe environment, and joyful learning are our priorities so that every child is mentally and socially prepared before entering Class 1,” he said.

These Balvatikas feature child-friendly furniture, outdoor play equipment, colorful classrooms, learning corners, and BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) features. Additionally, practice booklets, wonder boxes for activity-based learning, teaching-learning material (TLM), and stationery are being provided.

I-Day at Balvatikas

On Independence Day 2025, celebrations were held in these Balvatikas. Activities included school cleaning, painting, and attractive decorations, along with competitions in singing, dancing, plays, and painting. Local public representatives, the community, especially mothers and parents, were invited to strengthen community participation in children’s education.

Kanchan Verma, emphasised that the age group of 3 to 6 years is crucial for a child’s mental, emotional, and social development. Completing this school readiness stage ensures that a child is fully prepared for formal learning upon entering Class 1.