Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
Banker caught taking 1L bribe for 80L loan

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 12, 2024 08:42 PM IST

In a carefully planned operation, the central agency set a trap, during which the complainant handed over a signed blank cheque to Malik.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Ankit Malik, branch manager of Bank of Baroda’s Shikarpur branch in Bulandshahr, for allegedly accepting a 1 lakh bribe to sanction 80 lakh loan.

Malik is being presented before the special CBI court in Ghaziabad (Sourced)
Malik is being presented before the special CBI court in Ghaziabad (Sourced)

Acting on a complaint filed on December 11, the CBI registered a case against Malik. According to the complainant, the branch manager demanded a bribe from his wife, who had applied for the 80 lakh loan. Malik allegedly insisted that the bribe be paid via a signed bank cheque to enable him to withdraw the amount directly.

In a carefully planned operation, the central agency set a trap, during which the complainant handed over a signed blank cheque to Malik. As Malik encashed the cheque and withdrew the bribe amount, the CBI team apprehended him, recovering 1 lakh in cash from his possession, a CBI press note stated.

Searches conducted at Malik’s residences in Bulandshahr and Delhi revealed additional evidence, including the recovery of a pistol from his Bulandshahr home. The firearm was subsequently handed over to local police authorities for further investigation.

Malik is being presented before the special CBI court in Ghaziabad and further investigations are ongoing, the premier investigation agency added.

