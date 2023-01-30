Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Bapu’s ideology paves way for world peace: U.P. CM

Bapu’s ideology paves way for world peace: U.P. CM

lucknow news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:23 PM IST

Paying his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) on his 75th death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Bapu’s ideology called for humanity, freedom and harmony while paving way for ‘Ramrajya’ and world peace

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at GPO in Lucknow. (Sourced)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at GPO in Lucknow. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Paying his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) on his 75th death anniversary, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Bapu’s ideology called for humanity, freedom and harmony while paving way for ‘Ramrajya’ and world peace.

He also offered flowers at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at GPO Park here in the presence of schoolchildren. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the event.

In a tweet, Yogi said, “Humble tribute to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary! Bapu’s ideology calls for humanity, freedom and harmony. His teachings pave the way for the realisation of the concept of Ramrajya and world peace.”

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav also paid homage to Bapu. “A humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary,” Akhilesh tweeted.

Martyrs’ Day was observed at the Congress office with party members recalling Gandhi’s contribution to the India’s freedom movement. Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out