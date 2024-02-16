Barabanki shocker: Man beheads wife over suspicion of infidelity, walks with severed head

LUCKNOW In a horrific incident that unfolded in Basara village of UP’s Barabanki, a man allegedly beheaded his 28-year-old wife on Friday morning on suspicion of infidelity. The accused was arrested midway when he was walking towards the police station to surrender himself, after locals informed cops, said police officials On Friday, the couple confronted each other over the same issue and the accused attacked the woman with a sickle in a fit of rage in the room where they stayed, said police. (Pic for representation)

The man was identified as Anil Kumar Kannaujiya, 30, a mason, who was staying in the village with his wife Vimla and two children. He was married eight years ago and suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair following which they had confrontations even in the past, said DK Singh, SP (Barabanki).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“On Friday, the couple confronted each other over the same issue and the accused attacked the woman with a sickle in a fit of rage in the room where they stayed. The accused beheaded the woman and started walking to the police station, holding the severed head and the sickle in his hand,” said another police official.

Some passers-by made a video of the man walking with the severed head and made it viral on social media. The police rushed to the spot after getting information of the incident and arrested the man after recovering the severed head and the sickle used in the crime, he said.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (for murder) was registered against the accused and the woman’s body was sent for a postmortem examination. The accused was being questioned about the incident, said CN Sinha, ASP (Barabanki) north region.