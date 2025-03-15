Menu Explore
Bareilly family feud turns fatal after 12-yr-old dispute resurfaces

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 15, 2025 07:53 PM IST

According to police, Dharmveer and his younger brother Toodi visited the house of Khyaliram and Premshankar on Thursday night, where an argument quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

A 12-year-old family feud in Maganapur village, under the Bithri Chainpur police station area in Bareilly, erupted into violence on Thursday night, leaving one man dead and his brother injured. The clash followed the release of Dharmveer, one of the key figures in the long-standing dispute, from jail earlier that day.

Senior police officials, including the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and SP (North), visited the scene, while a forensic team conducted an investigation. (Sourced)
Senior police officials, including the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and SP (North), visited the scene, while a forensic team conducted an investigation.

Senior police officials, including the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and SP (North), visited the scene, while a forensic team conducted an investigation.

According to police, Dharmveer and his younger brother Toodi visited the house of Khyaliram and Premshankar on Thursday night, where an argument quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. As Dharmveer and Toodi tried to flee, they were chased down and attacked with a water pump handle and an axe. Dharmveer died on the spot from axe injuries, while Toodi managed to escape with injuries.

Following the incident, both Khyaliram and Premshankar fled the scene.

Local residents said that the animosity between the two families began 12 years ago when Dharmveer allegedly eloped with the wife of Pannalal, a local watchman. The incident led to Pannalal’s murder, for which Dharmveer, his father Jamuna Prasad, and his brother were arrested. Tensions deepened when Pannalal’s wife returned and started living with his brother Khyaliram. The conflict worsened further when Premshankar, Khyaliram’s uncle, allegedly took away the wife of Dharmveer’s brother a year later.

Superintendent of police (SP) North Mukesh Chandra Mishra confirmed that an FIR has been registered for murder and criminal conspiracy based on Toodi’s complaint. “A police team has been deployed to track the accused,” he said.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
