Bareilly job fraud: Another FIR against woman who posed as IAS officer

Bareilly Police in Uttar Pradesh have registered yet another fraud case against Vipra Sharma who allegedly posed as an IAS officer to dupe unemployed youths, taking the total number of FIRs against her to 22. The latest complaint was lodged on Sunday night at Baradari police station by a man who alleged he was duped on the pretext of a government job. Investigators said the accused and her two sisters allegedly posed as senior administrative officers to trap job seekers and extort money from them on the pretext of securing government jobs. (For Representation)

According to police officials, Rinku Maurya of Faridapur Ramcharan village alleged that Vipra Sharma introduced herself as an ADM and offered to secure him a government job in exchange for money. Rinku said she demanded ₹3 lakh for the arrangement, of which he paid ₹1 lakh in advance. The remaining ₹2 lakh was to be paid after the job was secured.

However, Rinku later discovered that Vipra Sharma was part of an organised racket targeting unemployed youths. He then approached Baradari police station and filed a complaint. Police are now investigating Vipra and her alleged associates in connection with the growing number of fraud cases.

Investigators said the accused and her two sisters allegedly posed as senior administrative officers to trap job seekers and extort money from them on the pretext of securing government jobs. The alleged scam first came to light after Preeti Loyal, a resident of Faik Enclave, lodged a complaint with the police.

Following an investigation, police arrested Vipra and her two sisters on April 28. Officials said nearly ₹55 lakh has already been frozen. SP City Manush Pareek said police are also considering invoking the Gangster Act after the filing of the chargesheet.