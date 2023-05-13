Bareilly mayor election: BJP's Umesh Gautam defeats SP-backed candidate

In a resounding victory, Umesh Gautam, a seasoned doctor and incumbent mayor of the Bareilly municipal corporation, has retained the mayoral seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 1,67,385 votes. Umesh Gautam defeated his nearest rival SP-backed independent candidate I.S. Tomar. Gautam received 47.54% of the total votes polled.

BJP's Umesh Gautam and SP-backed independent candidate IS Tomar.(sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His political journey within the municipality began in 2017 when he assumed the mayoral position on the BJP ticket. Making a pitch for the mayor seat again to the Bareilly voters, Gautam presented a report card of the development work carried out in the city during his tenure. Gautam has claimed to start the construction of the Kutubkhana Bridge within six months. He also promised a permanent solution to the problems of parking and waste management in the city.

HT sister publication Hindustan had a conversation with Umesh Gautam to learn about his priorities.

When questioned about his decision to contest the mayoral election once more, Gautam highlighted his achievements during his previous tenure. Bolstered by support from both the central and state governments, he emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach to the development of Bareilly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the construction of the solid waste management Plant in Satharapur was nearing completion. Gautam asserted that significant progress has been made in addressing the drinking water problem, with water connections being provided to every household under the Nal Yojana scheme.

"The foundation stone has been laid for an underpass at Subhash Nagar Pulia. The project will begin once the model code of conduct is lifted. Krishna Upvan's capacity will be increased to protect stray cattle. Cow shelters will be constructed as per the requirements. The municipal corporation is taking measures to ensure better care for cows. Urban Haat has been developed to increase the income of artisans associated with carpentry and bent furniture work in a systematic and organized manner," said Umesh Gautam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON