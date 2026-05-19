Bareilly water tank collapse: UP cracks whip, fines and blacklists involved agencies

The state government has cracked the whip against agencies and officers in the collapse of an under-construction water tank in Bareilly district on May 4. The site of the water tank collapse in Bareilly (HT File Photo)

Acting on preliminary findings of the investigation committee, Jal Shakti minister, Swatantra Dev Singh, ordered the blacklisting of the construction firm NCC and the third-party inspection agency, BLG Construction Services. Both agencies have been barred from receiving new government contracts.

Along with blacklisting, the state government has imposed financial penalties on the erring agencies. NCC has been fined 5% of the total project cost and directed to reconstruct the collapsed water tank at its own expense.

Similarly, the third-party inspection agency has been fined 1% of the project cost, holding it accountable for lapses in supervision and quality checks.

An FIR has been registered against NCC and BLG Construction Services due to serious lapses in construction and inspection processes.

The executive engineer and two junior engineers associated with Jal Nigam (Rural) have been suspended for negligence in discharging their duties, while the services of two assistant engineers appointed through outsourcing have been terminated. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the suspended engineers.

Further disciplinary action has been taken within the engineering team. Two junior engineers associated with the Jal Nigam (Rural) have also been suspended for negligence in discharging duties. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against all suspended officials.

Meanwhile, the Bareilly in-charge of BLG Construction Services has been removed from duty with immediate effect.