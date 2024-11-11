Battle for Muslim votes intensifies ahead of UP bypolls

LUCKNOW The fight for Muslim votes has intensified ahead of the bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. While Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met family members of the party leader Azam Khan in Rampur on Monday, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandrashekhar Azad met Khan’s son Abdullah Azam lodged in Hardoi jail. After meeting Abdullah Azam in Hardoi jail, Chandrashekhar Azad said he had an old bonding with the Khan family. (Pic for representation)

Though behind bars, SP leader Azam Khan is said to have influence over the Muslim community in west UP. Realizing that Khan’s support may tilt Muslim votes, both SP and ASP leaders are vying for his backing in the bypolls.

The Muslim vote is likely to play a major role in deciding the fate of candidates in Kundarki and Meerapur assembly seats in West Uttar Pradesh. And to win the seats, ASP is working on the tested Dalit-Muslim alliance in this poll battle. Riding on this formula, Azad had secured victory from Nagina seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The ASP has fielded candidates in the nine assembly seats going to bypolls.

The SP has held Muslim votes in the past but its leadership does not want to take any chances with ASP and BSP fielding Muslim candidates from Meerapur and Kundarki seats that might lead to division in votes.

After meeting Abdullah Azam in Hardoi jail, Chandrashekhar Azad said he had an old bonding with the Khan family. “During crisis, Azam Khan had supported me. Though his family is facing crisis and atrocities of the BJP government, the ASP stands firmly with the Khan family. We will launch a movement if the state government continues to hatch conspiracies against the family,” he said.