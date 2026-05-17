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BBAU professor slams VC selection process for lacking ‘complete transparency’

Colleagues of Prof Pandey stated that his posts should be treated as a “whistleblower” expose, questioning the entire selection process.

Published on: May 17, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow
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The professor and head of the journalism and mass communication department at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, on Saturday took to his Facebook handle to slam the vice chancellor selection process at the varsity.

The professor, Govind Pandey, through his Facebook post asserted that it lacks complete transparency. (Screenshot of Facebbok post)

The professor, Govind Pandey, through his Facebook post asserted that it lacks complete transparency. Colleagues of Prof Pandey stated that his posts should be treated as a “whistleblower” expose, questioning the entire selection process. They noted that this lack of transparency often results in non-deserving persons being appointed to coveted posts based on the whims and mercy of a select few (a three-member selection committee).

Pandey’s Facebook post further highlighted the hypocrisy of the system: “Vice-Chancellors who insist on conducting tests and interviews even for appointing a peon leave their own selection to the discretion of a mere three-member committee.” He added that for the appointment of assistant professors, while API (Academic Performance Indicator) scores are displayed on the website, “the vice-chancellor quietly proceeds to make the appointments behind the scenes.”

“Applicants for the vice-chancellorship should present their vision, articulating what they intend to accomplish for the university if selected. Furthermore, their selection process should be conducted in the manner of an open election. It is alarming that individuals who can barely string a coherent sentence together are being appointed as vice-chancellors time and again.”

When contacted, Prof Pandey confirmed he had expressed his thoughts on social media and stands by every word he penned in his post. His colleagues stated that Prof Pandey voiced the sentiments of several qualified professors who failed to secure the vice-chancellor position despite having better API scores, solely because they lack the political connections, clout and money power that have become current prerequisites.

However, the university spokesperson declined to comment on the matter when contacted by HT over phone.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajeev Mullick

Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

babasaheb bhimrao ambedkar university
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BBAU professor slams VC selection process for lacking ‘complete transparency’
Home / Cities / Lucknow / BBAU professor slams VC selection process for lacking ‘complete transparency’
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