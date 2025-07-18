BBAU to build secure green hostel zone for female students

: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has announced a major upgrade for its girls’ hostels. The university will create a secure and green hostel compound to improve facilities and promote empowerment, said vice chancellor prof Raj Kumar Mittal. These gates will be closed once the students are inside, allowing them to move freely and safely within the compound (File Photo)

The area around the six girls’ hostels will be barricaded, with only two entry gates. These gates will be closed once the students are inside, allowing them to move freely and safely within the compound. The space will be developed into a green belt with proper garden landscaping, offering a pleasant environment for students to relax outdoors.

Prof Mittal added that an air-conditioned reading room is being built with space for 100 students, which will remain open 24x7. “Until now, girls could only study in their rooms. This reading room will give them a quiet place to study at any time,” he said. A canteen serving food until midnight will also be set up, along with a multi-utility shop for daily needs and gift items. The new compound is expected to be completed within six months. Prof Mittal said that similar improvements are also being planned for the boys’ hostel in the future.