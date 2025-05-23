Beggary in Lucknow: Four FIRs, four zones - proof of a syndicate at work begs attention

Multiple FIRs have been lodged across various city police stations in the sweeping crackdown on beggary. A woman begging for alms at Lucknow’s Sikander Bagh crossing on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Not only does the development uncover the vast and organised nature of the racket but also exposes the involvement of local residents and outsiders across the state capital in sustaining it.

The brazen attack in Bangla Bazar against the rescue team on Monday also indicates the presence of an organised syndicate behind the begging group.

In the four FIRs registered in four police stations of four zones: Ashiana police in East zone, Sushant Golf City in South, North Zone’s Gudamba Police and Naka Hindola Police in central zone, nearly 20 people have been booked. Interestingly, out of the four cases, two clearly suggest the involvement of a local gang and even outsiders in promoting beggary.

Rae Bareli women brought daily to Lko to beg

Another FIR registered in Sushant Golf city police station recently highlights the case of suspected human trafficking and organised begging, where a man known only as “Fattebaaz” allegedly ferries women from Rae Bareli to Lucknow each morning and returns them in the evening.

“The revelation surfaced during an anti-beggary rescue operation at the Ahimamau intersection conducted by the team formed by the district magistrate. During the drive, officials found Raveena, 28, begging with her 1-year-old child, along with three other women and seven children. Upon being approached, nearly 10–12 women fled, suggesting possible coercion and organised involvement,” read the FIR copy.

According to the complainant, Vikas Trivedi, a member of the surveillance team, Raveena informed the team that Fattebaaz, whose full identity is yet to be verified, transports women daily from Rae Bareli, apparently to beg at busy intersections in Lucknow before taking them back at the day’s end.

Officials suspect that the operation may be part of a larger trafficking ring, exploiting vulnerable women and children for forced begging under organised supervision. Video and testimonial evidence will be key in determining the full extent of the network.

SHO Sushant Golf City Anjani Kumar Mishra, said, “ We’re working to identify and arrest Fattebaaz.”

Nat community members behind Bangla Bazar nexus

As per the FIR registered on Monday by Ashiana police, members of the nomadic tribe, Nats, are said to be the men behind the beggars near Bangla Bazar, which also attacked the officials reaching to recuse them during an anti-beggary operation.

According to a formal complaint by the district probation officer, Vikas Singh, the Nat community members identified as Aarti and Avadh Ram, along with 2–3 local accomplices, are behind the nexus who physically assaulted two government officers. “The attackers, some of whom were reportedly wearing yellow turbans and inciting others, beat the officers with sticks and by hand and threatened them,” said the complainant in the FIR.

“One person from the tribe, identified as Mukesh, has been arrested and the search for others is on using the video footage,” said SHO Ashiana Kshatrapal.

Multiple arrested

In a total of four FIRs registered, multiple have been arrested as well. Naka SHO Virendra Tripathi said “out of total five booked, all five were arrested and charge-sheets will be filed soon.”

Ashiana SHO Kshatrapal said, “one was arrested in the case.” However, in Gudamba, where an FIR was registered naming one ‘Juggania’, SHO Prabhatesh Kumar Srivastav said, “the charges under JJ Act don’t allow us to arrest them.”