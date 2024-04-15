 Bengali Club celebrates Poila Boishak with pomp and fervour - Hindustan Times
Bengali Club celebrates Poila Boishak with pomp and fervour

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 15, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Earlier in the day, thousands of Bengali community people wearing new outfits thronged the Kali Bari temple at Ghasiyari Mandi to seek blessings of the deity.

Bengali New Year ‘Poila Boishak’ i.e. the first day of Baisaakh was celebrated at Bengali Club, Lucknow on Sunday.

Singer Soumi Ghosh at the Poila Boishak celebrations at Bengali Club on Sunday. (HT)
Singer Soumi Ghosh at the Poila Boishak celebrations at Bengali Club on Sunday. (HT)

Reality TV show singer Soumi Ghosh from Kolkata enthralled the audience with renditions of famous Bengali songs “Aye Shundero Shornali Sandhyaen”, “Tumi Koto Je Doore”, “Kichhu Khon Aaro Na Hoye”, “Nishirat Banka Chand”, “Tomra Kunjo Sajao Go”.

Leading the show forward with some melodious Hindi Bollywood songs like “Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla”, “Roz Roz Aankhon Talay”., she drove the evening to a new musical height.

Dignitaries present on the occasion were Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, IAS, his wife Leena Johri, IAS, Abha Kala, chief commissioner Income Tax, Debashish Chanda, IRS, surgeon Dr Shubhashish Munshi, Manoj Mitra, former national badminton player and several others prominent figures of Lucknow.

Club president Arun Kumar Banerjee expressed thanks and extended wishes to every one present. All the guests present for the evening, were welcomed with the famous Bengali sweet Darbesh.

The programme was coordinated by Nirmoy Mitra. Singer Soumi Ghosh was honoured with a bouquet by Trisha Sinha, assistant general secretary of the club.

For the past many years, Bengali New Year has been celebrated in this Club with great fervour with songs and music presented by various artistes from across the country.

Kali Bari Temple Trust, Ghasiyari Mandi, Lucknow is celebrating Chaitra Navratri and Basanti Durga Puja in the 161-year-old Kali Bari Temple from April 9 to 17. In the same sequence, Bengali New Year 1431 was celebrated with great pomp on Sunday.

Devotees offered Puspanjali, said Gautam Bhattacharya, Adhyaksh, managing committee.

