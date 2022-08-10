'Beyond our understanding': Kin of youth held by ATS for planning blast on I-Day
After an ISIS terrorist was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Azamgarh's Amilo on Tuesday for planning an IED blast on Independence Day, his brother Salim said that it was "beyond understanding" how Sabauddin Azmi, the arrested, was being linked to the terrorist organisation.
Sabauddin was arrested on Tuesday by the UP ATS for planning an IED blast on Independence Day.
Following the arrest, the locals gathered nearby his house.
"He did not use to go anywhere. It was not visible in the way he conducted. It is being said that he is connected with ISIS. It is beyond our understanding," Salim said.
On being asked if they had any information about the arrival of UP ATS at their home, he said that they did not have any information about the same.
Elaborating on how the ATS arrested the terrorist, Salim said, "A policeman came and asked the family members' names. The ATS personnel, nearly 10 in number came in civil dress and asked if he was Sabauddin Azmi.
They caught his hand and took him inside the house. They started searching the house. I asked who they were. They took my phone from my hand."
"They said that they are looking out for his phone as there is a call being made from his phone to a woman. His friend is missing, so we are taking him to interrogate and will drop him home after the interrogation is complete in an hour. But that did not happen," he added.
Salim further said that two more people from the village were taken along with Sabauddin by the UP ATS for interrogation. "It was revealed that he is connected to ISIS," he said.
According to an official release, Sabauddin Azmi alias Dilawar Khan alias Bairam Khan alias Azar, is a member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He is a resident of the Amilo area of Azamgarh district.
Subauddin used to lure people to join it and also propagated about ISIS on social media platforms.
A case has been registered against Sabauddin in Lucknow under sections 121A, 122, 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.
"We received information that a person in Mubarakpur of Azamgarh district, who is influenced by the ISIS ideology through his associates, is spreading the jihadi ideology through WhatsApp and other social media applications. He is also encouraging others to join the terrorist organization," the statement reads.
The accused was brought to the ATS headquarters in Lucknow for interrogation, where, after questioning and scanning his mobile data, it came to the fore that he joined the Telegram channel "Al-Saqr Media" created by ISIS to brainwash Muslim youth for terror and violence.
During the interrogation, it was also revealed that Sabauddin connected on Facebook with a person named Bilal in 2018. Bilal used to talk to Sabauddin about jihad and the action being taken on the Mujahids in Kashmir. Bilal gave the number of Musa alias Khattab Kashmiri who is a member of ISIS, following which he came in touch with the terrorist group.
"In relation to the plan to avenge the atrocities on the Muslims in Kashmir, Musa gave the number of ISIS's Abu Bakr al-Shami, who is currently in Syria. After coming in contact with Abu Bakr al-Shami through social media, Sabauddin learned about the retaliation of the action on Mujahideen, the formation of an Islamic organization in India like ISIS and also how to make IEDs," it added.
According to the ATS, Shami told Sabauddin about the method and necessary material to make IEDs and he was contacted by ISIS recruiter Abu Umar, who is a resident of Mauritania.ATS further said that Sabauddin received training of hand grenades, bombs and IEDs by Abu Umar through social media apps.
"Following this, the Mujahideen started working on the plan to establish Islamic State in India and to implement Islamic rule and Sharia law in India," said the ATS.
Sabauddin was working on a plan to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members for which the accused created a fake e-mail ID and Facebook account using the RSS name.
The ATS also recovered illegal weapons and cartridges along with materials used in making bombs from his possession.
LG Saxena orders action against former DDA officials for financial misappropriation
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has ordered the Delhi Development Authority to get an FIR registered against 11 former DDA officials for financial misappropriation and violation of rules in a nine-year-old case. The LG has also ordered that their full pension benefits be withdrawn. According to a senior official in LG's office, the matter is related to the award of work for the upgradation and beautification of Coronation Park at Kingsway Camp in 2013.
JVPD flyover sees light of day; work to start in October: BMC
Mumbai: Construction of the much-awaited 1.65 kilometre flyover between Juhu Versova Link Road (JVLR) and Mayor Hall near the CD Barfiwala flyover is expected to commence in October, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said. The civic body floated a ₹350 crore tender on August 8. The flyover, once built, is expected to reduce travel time from Juhu circle to Western Express Highway (WEH) from 45 minutes to five minutes.
BMC employee arrested for duping 20 job aspirants
Mumbai: A 31-year-old employee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the civic body. The Park Site police officials said, the accused, Sameer Baban Padelkar, works as a labourer with the D-Ward office of BMC for over a decade. He cheated over 20 people in the last four years and took at least ₹3 to ₹4 lakh from each of them.
Unidentified persons fire rounds outside shopping centre in Bandra, threaten hawkers
Mumbai: Three unidentified persons on a bike, fired a few rounds outside Gazebo shopping centre in Bandra (west) and also directly at the board. Deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Singe of Zone 9 said, “Unidentified persons fired in the air and on the board of Gazebo Shopping centre situated on Linking Road in Khar. No one was injured in the firing.” The incident occurred around 7:45pm on Thursday.
Residents concerned about disposal of national flag post I-Day celebrations
With several thousands of households, streets, markets and offices expected to be adorned with the national flag between August 13 and August 15, as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour on every household)” campaign to mark the 75th year of Independence, residents have legitimate concerns about whether these flags would be disposed of in a dignified and safe manner once the celebrations are over.
