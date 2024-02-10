 Bharat Ratna to late Charan Singh honour for crores of farmers: Yogi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Bharat Ratna to late Charan Singh honour for crores of farmers: Yogi

Bharat Ratna to late Charan Singh honour for crores of farmers: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2024 07:38 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath commends nation’s highest civilian award for Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday commended the decision of the Central government to honour former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, father of the Green Revolution, with Bharat Ratna. He paid tributes to the three personalities and expressed happiness over this decision on his social media accounts, calling it ‘praiseworthy’.

He also said that late PV Narasimha Rao steered the country through challenging times and implemented crucial economic reforms during his tenure. (Pic for representation)
He also said that late PV Narasimha Rao steered the country through challenging times and implemented crucial economic reforms during his tenure. (Pic for representation)

The chief minister wrote on social media platform X, “The decision to confer the ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a mass leader and messiah of farmers who dedicated his life for the upliftment of villages, farmers, oppressed and deprived, is commendable. He was a seeker of democracy in the true sense. This honour is a recognition of his unparalleled contributions in nation-building.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

He further wrote about the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao on X, “The decision to honour former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao with ‘Bharat Ratna’ is highly commendable. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in driving the country’s economic development forward. His contributions to India’s progress will always be remembered.”

Later, talking to reporters in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said that conferring the Bharat Ratna upon late Chaudhary Charan Singh was an honour for crores of farmers of the country. This recognition held particular significance for Uttar Pradesh, given Chaudhary Charan Singh ‘s tenure as chief minister, during which the state witnessed significant progress and transformation.

He also said that late PV Narasimha Rao steered the country through challenging times and implemented crucial economic reforms during his tenure.

On Bharat Ratna for esteemed agricultural scientist and pioneer of the Green Revolution Dr. MS Swaminathan, Yogi said , “The decision to honour the eminent agricultural scientist and father of the Green Revolution, Dr. MS Swaminathan, with the ‘Bharat Ratna’ is commendable. His remarkable contributions to agriculture and farmers’ welfare are widely respected. This honour is a true tribute to his unparalleled contribution in transforming agriculture.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On