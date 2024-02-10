Bharat Ratna to late Charan Singh honour for crores of farmers: Yogi

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday commended the decision of the Central government to honour former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, father of the Green Revolution, with Bharat Ratna. He paid tributes to the three personalities and expressed happiness over this decision on his social media accounts, calling it ‘praiseworthy’. He also said that late PV Narasimha Rao steered the country through challenging times and implemented crucial economic reforms during his tenure. (Pic for representation)

The chief minister wrote on social media platform X, “The decision to confer the ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a mass leader and messiah of farmers who dedicated his life for the upliftment of villages, farmers, oppressed and deprived, is commendable. He was a seeker of democracy in the true sense. This honour is a recognition of his unparalleled contributions in nation-building.”

He further wrote about the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao on X, “The decision to honour former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao with ‘Bharat Ratna’ is highly commendable. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in driving the country’s economic development forward. His contributions to India’s progress will always be remembered.”

Later, talking to reporters in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said that conferring the Bharat Ratna upon late Chaudhary Charan Singh was an honour for crores of farmers of the country. This recognition held particular significance for Uttar Pradesh, given Chaudhary Charan Singh ‘s tenure as chief minister, during which the state witnessed significant progress and transformation.

He also said that late PV Narasimha Rao steered the country through challenging times and implemented crucial economic reforms during his tenure.

On Bharat Ratna for esteemed agricultural scientist and pioneer of the Green Revolution Dr. MS Swaminathan, Yogi said , “The decision to honour the eminent agricultural scientist and father of the Green Revolution, Dr. MS Swaminathan, with the ‘Bharat Ratna’ is commendable. His remarkable contributions to agriculture and farmers’ welfare are widely respected. This honour is a true tribute to his unparalleled contribution in transforming agriculture.”