Bhartendu Natya Akademi's winter workshop to culminate with Hindi plays Abhigyan Shakuntalam and Gadget in Lucknow
As a part of Bhartendu Natya Academy workshop, plays Abhigyan Shakuntalam, directed by Rozi Mishra and Gadget, by Privendra Singh, will be staged in Lucknow.
Lucknow is set to witness two plays as part of a winter workshop organised by the Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) at its premises. The productions will be performed by 62 students, who have been split into two groups and trained during the workshop.
The first play, Abhigyan Shakuntalam, originally written by the poet Kalidasa, will be staged at the UP Sangeet Natak Academy (UPSNA) on January 22. The play Gadget will be staged at the Kala Mandapam auditorium on January 29.
Workshop director and BNA faculty member Privendra Singh told HT City, “These students, from teenagers to enthusiasts in the 50-plus age group, were part of the workshop. According to the play scripts, we have divided them into two categories, and they will be performing on different days. Most of them are first-timers and are doing really well.”
1999-batch BNA alumna Rozi Mishra, who is directing Abhigyan Shakuntalam, said, “It is a Sanskrit script written by the great poet, and we have adapted it into a Hindi play. The play is being produced according to the principles of ancient Bharatnatyashastra. Dialogues, mudras, vocals, and dance are integral parts of the play. The costumes are also being designed according to that era.”
She has directed 75 plays so far. “A good thing about my cast is that it has 13 girls, so I could take creative liberty to play with mudras and dance, which has been choreographed by Bharatnatyam expert Navneet Rastogi. It was really challenging, as these days youngsters are weak in Hindi and this is a pure Sanskrit play, but they adapted to it well,” she added.
Privendra is also directing the play Gadget, written by Lucknow-based filmmaker Vinay Kumar and adapted for the stage by Vijit Singh. He has directed 19 plays so far.
“This is a contemporary play where modern gadgets and youngsters’ thirst to own them play an important part in the script. The story is based on an investigation after the bodies of a boy and a girl are found following a freak accident on a highway. Renowned lyricist-composer Akhil Tiwari has composed the music. The entire work and these upcoming plays are being produced under the guidance of our director, Bipin Kumar,” said the director.
