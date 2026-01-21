Bhartendu Natya Akademi's winter workshop to culminate with Hindi plays Abhigyan Shakuntalam and Gadget in Lucknow

The first play, Abhigyan Shakuntalam , originally written by the poet Kalidasa , will be staged at the UP Sangeet Natak Academy (UPSNA) on January 22. The play Gadget will be staged at the Kala Mandapam auditorium on January 29.

Lucknow is set to witness two plays as part of a winter workshop organised by the Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) at its premises. The productions will be performed by 62 students, who have been split into two groups and trained during the workshop.

Workshop director and BNA faculty member Privendra Singh told HT City, “These students, from teenagers to enthusiasts in the 50-plus age group, were part of the workshop. According to the play scripts, we have divided them into two categories, and they will be performing on different days. Most of them are first-timers and are doing really well.”

1999-batch BNA alumna Rozi Mishra, who is directing Abhigyan Shakuntalam, said, “It is a Sanskrit script written by the great poet, and we have adapted it into a Hindi play. The play is being produced according to the principles of ancient Bharatnatyashastra. Dialogues, mudras, vocals, and dance are integral parts of the play. The costumes are also being designed according to that era.”

She has directed 75 plays so far. “A good thing about my cast is that it has 13 girls, so I could take creative liberty to play with mudras and dance, which has been choreographed by Bharatnatyam expert Navneet Rastogi. It was really challenging, as these days youngsters are weak in Hindi and this is a pure Sanskrit play, but they adapted to it well,” she added.