Remembering B Saroja Devi with her best films: From Mahakavi Kalidasa, Nadodi Mannan to Anbe Vaa, Kittur Chennamma

Veteran actor B Saroja Devi died in Bengaluru on Monday at the age of 87. News agency PTI, citing film industry sources, said that she died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram. She was fondly called 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada’s parrot) in Tamil, and ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi’ in Kannada. B Saroja Devi played lead in over 160 films from 1955-84.

The actor got her first break when she was 17 years old in the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955). Her Tamil film with another legendary actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M G Ramachandran, Nadodi Mannan (1958), made her one of the top female actors of Tamil cinema.

We pay tribute to the legendary actor with a list of her best films:

A still from Mahakavi Kalidasa.

Mahakavi Kalidasa

The 1955 Kannada film marked Saroja Devi's debut. Directed by KR Seetharama Sastry, it is based on the legends of the poet Kalidasa. Saroja starred along with Honnappa Bhagavatar, B Raghavendra Rao, and Narasimharaju. Saroja received praise for her role. At the 3rd National Film Awards, the film won the award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

Nadodi Mannan

Released in 1958, Nadodi Mannan marked Saroja Devi's debut in Tamil cinema and established her as a successful actor. Directed by MG Ramachandran in his debut as a filmmaker, he starred in dual roles alongside P Bhanumathi, MN Rajam, PS Veerappa, MN Nambiar, and MG Chakrapani. The film revolves around a king being replaced by a look-alike after getting abducted on the eve of his coronation. Saroja Devi played the king's daughter in the film. Made on a budget of ₹18 lakh, the film was a commercial success, grossing ₹1.1 crore in its lifetime.

A still from Enga Veetu Pillai.

Enga Veetu Pillai

In the 1965 blockbuster film, she played a rich landlord's daughter. She was lauded for her role. The Tamil film, directed by Chanakya, also starred MG Ramachandran, SV Ranga Rao, MN Nambiar, Rathna and Pandari Bai in supporting roles. The film emerged as a major box office success and established young Saroja as a style icon.

Anbe Vaa

In the 1966 film, she played a rich girl who falls in love with a disguised industrialist. The Tamil romantic comedy film, directed by AC Tirulokchandar, also featured MG Ramachandran, SA Ashokan, Nagesh, and TR Ramachandran. Anbe Vaa received positive reviews from critics and was also a commercial success. Saroja Devi was praised for her performance.

A still from Kittur Chennamma.

Kittur Chennamma

In the 1963 Kannada patriotic film, Saroja Devi played a freedom fighter who led an armed rebellion against the British East India Company in 1824, and died in captivity in 1829. She earned critical acclaim and national recognition. Directed by BR Panthulu, the film also starred MV Rajamma and Leelavathi. The film was awarded the Best Feature Film in Kannada at the 9th National Film Awards.

School Master

The 1958 Kannada film directed by BR Panthulu also won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada. The film also starred Panthulu, Dikki Madhava Rao, MV Rajamma, Udaykumar, Sivaji Ganesan, and Gemini Ganesan.

Padagotti

The 1964 Tamil film, directed by T Prakash Rao, also starred MG Ramachandran, MN Nambiar, SV Ramadas, and Nagesh. In it, Saroja Devi played the daughter of the leader of the fishing community. Padagotti became a commercial success, with a theatrical run of over 100 days.

Saroja Devi worked in over 200 Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi films. She is also known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema.