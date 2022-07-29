Maati Kala Mela 2022 at Sangeet Natak Academy from October 14

To promote the art of pottery and clayware and improve the economic conditions of clay artisans, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise Maati Kala Mela from October 14 to October 23 in Lucknow on the occasion of Diwali, said a government spokesperson.

Designer diyas and idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi will be the main attractions of the mela.

The 10-day-long exhibition organised by the UP Mati Kala Board of the government will be held at the Sangeet Natak Academy, Gomtinagar.

The mela will showcase handcrafted products made of clay by artisans from across Uttar Pradesh. Craftsmen from all the districts of the state will exhibit their skills and talents via their products at the fair.

The Maati Kala Board will bear the cost of lodging for the participating artisans for 10 days. The artisans will also be exempted from paying stall charges, added the spokesperson.

A wide range of products will be exhibited at the fair, including terracotta of Gorakhpur; black pottery (Azamgarh), earthen cooker (Khurja), in addition to clay products from Agra, Lucknow, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Chandauli, Unnao, Ballia, Kanpur, Pilibhit, Allahabad, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Banda.

Promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ this Diwali, products such as idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi, decorative lamps and diyas, earthen lamps, and other clay and handmade products will be available at the exhibition.

This year, the idols of Ganesh-Lakshmi will be cast through standardised moulds of 8 inches, which will ensure uniform size and shape. The moulds have been made available in every district. Depending on the need, duplicate moulds can be made from them to increase production.

Only 37 districts were provided with these moulds last year. These standard-sized moulds have been made available to Khadi Board’s training centres, located in Lucknow, Mau, Allahabad, Azamgarh, Basti, Jalaun, Nazimabad, Mathura, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur.

Besides displaying a wide variety of clay products from different districts, the Maati Kala Mela will feature live demonstrations of how they are made, to encourage aspiring artisans as well as to raise awareness about Uttar Pradesh’s rich heritage of craftsmanship among people.

The mela will also feature three-day training for aspiring artisans. The three-day seminar on technical know-how will help the artisans learn about the use of tools and machinery in the making of clay products. Information regarding packaging, and marketing, especially e-marketing, will be provided.

As per the intentions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative is designed to curb the sale of Chinese idols and products during the festive season and to reclaim the domestic market, said the spokesperson.