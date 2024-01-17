Bhiksha Se Shiksha Ki Ore: Former child beggars to be part of R-Day parade in Lucknow

Over 60 children who were rescued from beggary are getting a chance to be a part of the Republic Day Parade here in Lucknow and they will perform in the very first tableau in the cultural segment of the parade. Children aged 6 to 12 years are practicing diligently to put their best foot forward in this widely televised event. Children rescued from beggary in Lucknow practicing for their performance in the Republic Day Parade cultural tableau titled ‘Bhiksha se Shiksha ke Ore’. (Sourced)

These children from across Lucknow are the first group of kids to be selected to perform at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, from amongst thousands who auditioned for the same. Their tableau will be on the theme ‘Bhiksha se Shiksha ki Ore’ (from beggary towards education), and they will be dancing to a medley of Hindi patriotic songs. A total of 14 other schools (both public and private) will follow their performance in the cultural display.

These kids are among 500 others rescued from beggary in Uttar Pradesh and inducted into the CM’s Bal Seva Yojana, which was recently expanded to include child beggars. These children are now either already getting or are receiving government funds to pay for their education and placed in government schools. “An opportunity like this will serve to inspire other families which are in beggary and give them the hope that their children can also be freed from that unfortunate way of life,” said Balveer Singh Mann of Ummeed NGO, which is the administration’s NGO partner for engaging children in the Bal Seva Yojana. “The children are extremely excited to be a part of the parade, and theirs will be the very first performance!”

Besides the cultural tableau, 17 other children will also be a part of the children’s Raj Bhawan band which will also perform at the parade. The kids are being trained by the teachers associated with the NGO and are practicing daily at police lines with great enthusiasm. “Despite their backgrounds, they are getting such exposure that most of us did not get as children. It is really inspiring and motivating for the kids, and they are thrilled,” said another teacher.