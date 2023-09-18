Bid to promote indigenous games: Kids from many schools enjoy ‘Posham Pa’, ‘Vish Amrit’, other sports

Students of several schools from the city vied with one another as they played traditional childhood games such as ‘Ghoda Jamaal Khaaye’, arm wrestling, ‘Posham Pa’, ‘Vish Amrit’, ‘Guttak’ and many more at Hoerner College here on Sunday. Kis playing at a Hoerner College. (HT)

This became possible after UP Non-Olympic Association and Hoerner College joined hands to relive the charm of rich cultural heritage while promoting physical fitness, sportsmanship in the younger generation. Their aim was to promote traditional sports among students.

As a part of the initiative, Hoerner College introduced various indigenous games in “Dr Surender Singh Traditional Games Festival” to make a paradigm shift from the virtual world of mobiles and social media and foster real time engagement, collaboration and camaraderie among children.

The designated officials from UP Non-Olympic Association, who were experts in the games they were judging, took over the lead as eight traditional games were conducted at designated areas in Hoerner College under their supervision.

“The school introduced indigenous games to nurture and foster old traditional values and sporting spirit among students. The event was ethereal with the active participation of about 180 enthusiastic participants from various esteemed institutions such as Seth M.R. Jaipuria, Vardaan International Academy, St Teresa’s College and CMS, Rajajipuram,” said Hoerner College principal Mala Mehra.

The guest of honour, AK Saxena, secretary general, UP Non-Olympic Association and the array of officials from the association also graced the occasion. The event was inaugurated by chief guest Anil Kumar Patel, conservator of endangered species and chairman, District Arm Wrestling Association.

Patel congratulated the Hoerner College principal for being forthcoming in introducing the indigenous games. Many of the participants were playing these games the first time. Several teachers said they would promote these games that cost nothing and yet are valuable to growth and sheer enjoyment.

The participants from St. Teresa’s College performed brilliantly and lifted the winner’s trophy with 56 points whereas Vardaan International Academy bagged the runner-up trophy with 48 points. Chief guest for closing ceremony, Ajay Deep Singh, president, UP Non- Olympic Association, felicitated the winners. Hoerner College principal Mala Mehra promised to continue holding such events in future too.