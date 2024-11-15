Big faction of aspirants ends sit-in at UPPSC gates

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) issued a notice to conduct UP PCS (pre)-2024 exam in one day and forming a committee for fair and RO/ARO (pre)-2023 examination, a big faction of students, who had been staging a sit-in at UPPSC gates here since November 11, called off their protest on Friday. A few dozen students are still outside UPPSC gates demanding conducting RO/ARO examination in one day. (HT photo)

The UPPSC on Friday issued another communique informing that a four-member committee under a seniormost member of the commission will study all concerned aspects for conducting the RO/ARO (pre) examination-2023 and will submit its report following which the dates of the examination will be announced.

However, a small group of students is still continuing with their sit-in protest outside the UPPSC demanding conducting RO/ARO (pre)-2023 exam also in one day.

An aspirant Pankaj Pandey, who was leading a large faction of protesting students, on Friday announced the end of the agitation at gate number 2 of the UPPSC.

Speaking to media persons, Pankaj Pandey said 90 per cent of their demand on RO/ARO (Pre)-2023 examination had been accepted as the commission had formed a committee. “Once the committee submits its report, we will take further decision,” he said.

“We have decided to end the protests and are vacating the protest spot. No aspirant will be outside UPPSC gates. We expect that the committee will submit a report in favour of students,” Pandey said. “All students have agreed to end the protests and if anyone decides to stay, it will be their personal decision” he claimed.

Earlier in the day, DCP (city) Abhishek Bharti met the aspirants outside the UPPSC gates and convinced them to call off the stir. Majority of the protesting students were satisfied with the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary examination in one day.

However, still a large number of students were outside UPPSC during the night. Their numbers dwindled on Friday after the announcement of the date of PCS preliminary examination.

Meanwhile, a police force is still deployed outside UPPSC but one lane has been opened for traffic providing relief to locals and commuters.

A few dozen students are still outside the UPPSC gates who remain adamant on their demand for conducting RO/ARO examination in one day.