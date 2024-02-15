Bihar-bound bus carrying labourers overturns; 19 injured

As many as 19 labourers travelling in a private double-decker bus going from Jaipur to Bihar, got injured in an accident after the bus overturned in Kakori area of Lucknow in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Injured undergoing treatment in hospital. (Sourced)

“The labourers, all from Bihar, were admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital and were later discharged after treatment, “ said SHO Kakori Navab Ahmad.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Reportedly, the bus went out of control after it climbed on to a garbage heap in the Maunda area of Kakori and overturned in a roadside pit.

According to police, the double-decker bus named Balaji Bihar Express was going from Jaipur to Bihar carrying passengers. As soon as it reached near Maunda village of Kakori via the zero point of Agra Expressway, it lost control and fell into a pit. Police reached the spot after receiving information, rescued the people and sent them to the hospital.

After the incident, the driver left the bus and ran away.