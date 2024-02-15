 Bihar-bound bus carrying labourers overturns; 19 injured - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Bihar-bound bus carrying labourers overturns; 19 injured

Bihar-bound bus carrying labourers overturns; 19 injured

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 15, 2024 06:24 AM IST

19 labourers were injured when a private double-decker bus overturned in Lucknow. The bus lost control and fell into a pit, and the driver fled the scene.

As many as 19 labourers travelling in a private double-decker bus going from Jaipur to Bihar, got injured in an accident after the bus overturned in Kakori area of Lucknow in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Injured undergoing treatment in hospital. (Sourced)
Injured undergoing treatment in hospital. (Sourced)

“The labourers, all from Bihar, were admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital and were later discharged after treatment, “ said SHO Kakori Navab Ahmad.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Reportedly, the bus went out of control after it climbed on to a garbage heap in the Maunda area of Kakori and overturned in a roadside pit.

According to police, the double-decker bus named Balaji Bihar Express was going from Jaipur to Bihar carrying passengers. As soon as it reached near Maunda village of Kakori via the zero point of Agra Expressway, it lost control and fell into a pit. Police reached the spot after receiving information, rescued the people and sent them to the hospital.

After the incident, the driver left the bus and ran away.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On