‘Bijli Panchayat’ today, agitation strategy to be announced

The Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti will announce the agitation strategy in the “Bijli Panchayat” here on Sunday to protest against the proposed privatisation of electricity distribution in the state. Powermen are agitating against the privatisation of electricity distribution in the state. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The event, scheduled to begin at 12 noon at the Hydel Field Hostel on Rana Pratap Marg, will see participation from power sector employees, engineers, contractual workers, farmers and consumers from across the state, according to Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey.

“Leaders from national power federations and unions, including the All India Power Engineers’ Federation and Electricity Employees’ Federation of India, along with state employee unions and labour organizations like BMS, AITUC, INTUC and CITU, will also attend the Panchayat,” he said.

Dubey accused the government of exaggerating loss figures to justify privatising power distribution in 42 districts.

“The protest on Sunday will include the announcement of a national-level strategy to oppose privatization,” Dubey said.