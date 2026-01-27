Bike Stolen in 2020, reported in 2026: Challans force Lucknow man to file FIR

A farmer who lost his motorcycle in 2020 but never bothered reporting it has now filed a theft case, not because he wants the old bike back, but because he fears his stolen bike might be in criminal hands. Representational image (Sourced)

Ramkishore, 30, a resident of Babapurwa village, registered an FIR at Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) police station on January 26, 2026, for a motorcycle allegedly stolen nearly five years ago on October 17, 2020.

His motorcycle, bearing registration number UP32 EM 8134, was allegedly taken by unidentified persons from outside his house in broad daylight.

SHO BKT Sanjay Singh explained the unusual delay. “The victim told us that when he lost his bike in 2020, he didn’t approach the police because it was an old 2012 model in nearly scrap condition. He searched but eventually let it go,” Singh said.

The turning point came when multiple traffic violation notices began arriving at his doorstep recently. “He feared his bike may be used in crime,” the SHO added.

Ramkishore visited the station on January 23, 2026, with a written complaint. Three days later, police registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tracing a vehicle after such a long gap remains uncertain, though officers say they will follow standard procedure.