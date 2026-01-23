Biker plunges into well after GPS misroute; cops pull him out with muffler and shawl!

LUCKNOW As questions mount over the response of rescue agencies in the Noida incident where a techie drowned in a water-filled pit, a contrasting example of swift action has emerged from Lucknow, where the police carried out a dramatic rescue using only basic things. Two constables of Lucknow Police turned everyday mufflers and shawls into a lifeline during the late-night operation in the Nagram area, after a biker plunged into an open well while relying on GPS service for navigation. The man being rescued by cops. (Sourced)

The incident took place around 12.10am on January 21 when Ritesh Jaiswal, 25, a resident of Arjunganj, was travelling on his motorcycle from Chowk in Lucknow to his native village, Bhawanigarh, in Rae Bareli, said DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal.

“Unfamiliar with the route, Jaiswal was following GPS based maps while on the Nagram–Khujouli road. But the stretch had a sharp, poorly marked turn. As Jaiswal negotiated the bend, he lost control of the motorcycle, which skidded off the road and hit the boundary wall of a well located in an adjoining field. He was thrown off the bike and fell straight into the well, which lacked any protective railing or warning signs,” the DCP added.

A Nagram police team comprising constables Pawan Kumar Yadav and Surjit Verma, were on their routine night patrol near Haswapul on the Karora–Nagram road, when they noticed a motorcycle lying unattended by the roadside. “Moments later, they heard faint cries for help coming from nearby. Using torchlight, the policemen traced the sound to the well and found the biker trapped inside,” said additional DCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli.

He added, “With no rescue equipment immediately available, the constables showed their presence of mind as they tied together their mufflers and shawls to make a makeshift rope, which was lowered into the well.”

The victim was inside the well for at least an hour and holding on to a rock inside. The team managed to pull out the injured biker safely after a strenuous effort of around 30 minutes, said Rallapalli.

Nagram station in charge Vivek Chaudhary said the biker was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had suffered only minor injuries. “His family was informed and later took him home after treatment,” he added.

The victim said, “I was taking this route for the first time and was hence confused...was inside the well for at least 1-1:30 hours and kept pleading for help from people passing by, but no one helped. Fortunately, these men who were passing by somehow heard me and came to the rescue.”

Residents and the biker’s family praised the police team for their courage and alertness.