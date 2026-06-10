Bizman, son shot dead in revenge killing; accused lynched by mob

MEERUT A decade-old feud led to a double murder in the heart of Baraut town of UP’s Baghpat district on Tuesday evening, leaving a prominent local trader and his son dead inside their shop. The alleged mastermind behind the broad-daylight executions, a notorious history-sheeter identified as Varun Luhari, was subsequently lynched by an enraged mob of locals as he attempted to flee after the incident, said police on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath sought a detailed report on the incident and directed officials to take strict action against all those involved. Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami and DIG Kalanidhi Naithani also reviewed the matter and issued directions to subordinate officers. (Pic for representation)

The victims, Sohanlal 60, a tent merchant, and his son Vikas Kumar, 28, were shot at close range inside their commercial establishment. A bystander, Rohit of Patti Chaudharan village, also sustained injuries after being struck by a bullet during the firing.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a decade-old rivalry linked to the 2016 killing of Varun Luhari’s brother, Kapil. Investigators believe Luhari, along with his associates, carried out the attack in retaliation for the incident.

Police said Sohanlal was sitting alone inside his shop while a few customers stood outside when Varun allegedly arrived armed with a pistol and opened fire.

Hearing the gunshots, Vikas rushed out and confronted the assailant in an attempt to save his father. During the struggle, Vikas reportedly pushed Luhari to the ground and tried to snatch his weapon. However, another gunman accompanying Varun allegedly shot Vikas at close range, killing him on the spot.

The tragedy has left the family shattered. Vikas had married Neha, a resident of Haridwar, in February this year. She is currently two months pregnant. The killing came barely four months after their wedding.

Family members said Sohanlal’s wife, Usha Devi, collapsed after learning about the deaths of her husband and only son.

After carrying out the attack, Luhari and his associates attempted to flee from the scene. However, their escape was disrupted when the motorcycle being used for the getaway reportedly failed to start.

Residents chased and caught Luhari, subjecting him to a severe beating before police intervened. Officers managed to rescue him and rushed him for treatment, but he died on the way to Meerut Medical College.

The remaining assailants managed to escape and are currently being hunted by police.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath sought a detailed report on the incident and directed officials to take strict action against all those involved. Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami and DIG Kalanidhi Naithani also reviewed the matter and issued directions to subordinate officers.

Police records reveal that Varun Luhari had a long history of criminal activity. Initially named in minor assault cases, he later emerged as one of western Uttar Pradesh’s notorious criminals.

He was accused in 16 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and extortion, registered in Baghpat and neighbouring Haryana. His criminal career reportedly began around 2010.

Luhari was also accused of opening fire on a police team in 2016. During an attempt to apprehend him, he and an associate allegedly fired at officers, injuring sub-inspector Abhishek Kumar and constable Vishal Panwar.

The last case registered against him was in 2020 under the Arms Act after he was allegedly caught with an illegal firearm.

Investigators said the roots of Tuesday’s violence lie in a major shootout that took place on July 17, 2016, near Delhi bus stand in Baraut.

According to police, Varun Luhari, his brother Kapil and several associates allegedly opened fire at Vikas’s establishment after being released on bail. Members of the trader’s side reportedly retaliated using a licenced revolver.

During the exchange of fire, Kapil was killed while Vikas and another trader, Rajesh Agarwal, sustained injuries. Several individuals from both sides were later jailed. The case remains pending before a court.

Police said hostility between the two families had continued ever since, with Luhari allegedly issuing repeated threats to Sohanlal over the years.

SP (Baghpat) SK Rai said police have formed 10 special teams to identify and arrest all remaining accused. Late Tuesday night, police arrested Baburam, father of Varun Luhari, in connection with the case. He is currently being questioned.

“Strict action will be taken against everyone involved. Ten teams have been constituted to ensure the swift arrest of the remaining accused,” he said.

The officer also confirmed that Luhari sustained injuries during the incident and died later that night. Police are continuing raids at multiple locations to trace the absconding suspects.

The twin killings and the subsequent death of the main accused triggered tension across Baraut town. Additional police forces have been deployed in markets, major intersections and other sensitive locations to prevent any escalation.

Police officials said the situation remains under control, but security arrangements have been strengthened as the investigation into one of the region’s most high-profile revenge killings continues.

Traders demand encounter of accused, ₹1 cr compensation

A day after the sensational killings, UP minister of state Krishan Pal Malik visited the bereaved family of tent trader Sohanlal and his son Vikas on Wednesday. During the visit, members of the business community raised a series of demands, including a police encounter of the absconding accused, ₹1 crore compensation for the victims’ family and a government job for Vikas’s widow.

Expressing solidarity with the family, the minister supported the demands and said criminals responsible for disturbing law and order in the state would not be spared.

“Such criminals deserve to be encountered. Anyone attempting to disrupt the state’s law and order will face strict action,” the minister said while interacting with traders and family members.

Market shutdown, human chain protest

The double murder sparked widespread outrage among Baraut’s trading community. On Wednesday, traders observed a market shutdown to protest the killings and demand swift justice for the victims.

Hundreds of traders and residents also formed a human chain in the town, calling for the immediate arrest of the remaining accused and stringent action against those involved in the crime. Protesters demanded enhanced security measures and assured protection for local businessmen in the wake of the attack.

The demonstrations added to pressure on the administration as police continued raids to apprehend the absconding suspects linked to the high-profile revenge killing that has shaken Baghpat district.