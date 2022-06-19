BJP always ignored Azamgarh: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the BJP always ignored Azamgarh and defamed it.
He also alleged all BJP leaders began and ended their statements with a lie.
Akhilesh made the statement on a day on which chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Azamgarh, where he alleged that Akhilesh Yadav betrayed people of Azamgarh and obstructed its development and supported criminals.
The chief minister also spoke about laying the foundation and later the inauguration of Purvanchal Expressway for the people of Azamgarh.
Referring to Yogi’s claim, Akhilesh took credit for the construction of Agra-Lucknow Expressway and another project to connect Azamgarh with the state and national capitals.
“It is well known that the Samajwadi Party government has constructed the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and had laid the foundation of the Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway to connect Azamgarh with Lucknow and New Delhi,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement issued by his party. Akhilesh claimed that land acquisition for the expressway was done under the SP rule and alignment was decided, but BJP stopped its work and changed the name.
“Samajwadis (socialists) always worked for the development of Azamgarh and entire Purvanchal (East UP) region,” he said.
“The BJP always ignored Azamgarh and defamed it. The BJP is still betraying the people. Its leaders, including the UP chief minister, start and end their talk with a lie,” he said.
He added that people of Azamgarh have always rejected BJP.
The Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll will be held on June 23. The bypoll was necessitated after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after winning the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri.
