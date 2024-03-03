BJP Barabanki MP’s fake obscene video made viral, FIR lodged

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared Upendra Singh Rawat, its sitting MP from Barabanki, as its candidate from the same seat again on Saturday, some notorious elements circulated his forged obscene video on social media platforms on Sunday, said senior police officials here. Barabanki additional superintendent of police CN Sinha said the police were keeping a vigil on the social media to track down the source of alleged fake video and people involved in the act. (For Representation)

As per the officials, the MP’s personal secretary Dinesh Rawat lodged an FIR against unidentified elements with city Kotwali police of Barabanki on Sunday. The complainant alleged in the FIR that some opponents were trying to malign the image of the MP by circulating his fake and obscene video.

The FIR did not raise suspicion on any individual but suspected involvement of the MP’s political rivals behind the act. Dinesh Rawat alleged that mischievous elements using editing technique had morphed the video.

Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP) CN Sinha said the police were keeping a vigil on the social media to track down the source of alleged fake video and people involved in the act after registering an FIR under different IPC sections for maligning the image of the MP by misusing social media platform. He said the police will soon trace those behind the act and take stern action against them.