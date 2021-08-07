BJP chief JP Nadda to begin 2-day UP visit today, meet state leaders, ministers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will reach Uttar Pradesh on Saturday on a two-day visit to chair a series of organisational meetings. The visit is significant in view of the assembly elections due next year.

According to news agency PTI, the BJP chief is also expected to address a meeting of "corona warriors" during his visit and review efforts against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Uttar Pradesh.

Nadda will on Saturday address a meeting of block and zila panchayat heads in the state capital Lucknow. After that, he will hold meetings with party MPs (members of Parliament), MLAs (members of the legislative assembly), and MLCs (members of the legislative council). The meeting will also be attended by Union ministers and state BJP office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP chief had earlier chaired a meeting of the party’s lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh about a week ago, which was attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

JP Nadda is expected to interact with core committee members of the Uttar Pradesh BJP unit to review the organisational framework, according to a party statement.

The BJP chief will also meet "corona warriors" in Agra on August 8, according to the same statement. It says the BJP chief will address the health personnel and other key workers engaged in fighting the pandemic.

Notably, the opposition has been accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led state government in Uttar Pradesh of Covid-19 mismanagement and inadequate response, particularly during the second wave of the pandemic back in April-May.

The Uttar Pradesh government, however, insists that it met the challenge strongly. The BJP-ruled state claims that it has shown one of the best performances in India in dealing with the health crisis. The same assertion has also been echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who praised Uttar Pradesh and its chief minister Yogi Adityanath time and again for "unprecedented" efforts in checking the Covid-19 second wave.