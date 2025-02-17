BJP district presidents: Party seniors lobby for their candidates for coveted post

The Bharatiya Janata Party has finalised its much-awaited list of district presidents, which is most likely to be announced this week. The entire process got delayed due to immense pressure from party MLAs and MPs in the selection of district presidents. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Several senior leaders of the BJP wanted their preferred candidates for the coveted post of district president.

The announcement of the list will be in two phases with around 70 names in the first list and the remaining in the second list. For organisational purposes, BJP has divided the state into 98 districts.

The state election committee had finalised the names of district presidents from the panel of three to four names. Last week, the list was handed over to the central leadership of the BJP in New Delhi for approval.

According to senior BJP leaders, the party could give a second term to some district presidents who held the post for the first time. However, there will be no third term.

The entire exercise was to be completed between January 15 to 20 and thereafter a new state president of the BJP was to be announced by the end of January. But it got delayed due to assembly polls in New Delhi and pressure from senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs who wanted to push their candidates for the coveted post.

The party has taken several factors into consideration, including caste and region, before finalising names of district presidents.

“Senior leaders of the party are interested in the appointment of district presidents. On the other hand, RSS has also given its opinion on the issue. Some women faces are also to be included in the list,” said a senior BJP leader.

In such a situation, some existing women district presidents can also get a second term.

“The list was sent to Delhi. After approval from the central leadership it will be announced this week,” said a BJP leader.

According to sources, in more than 50 districts, senior leaders of the BJP want the district president of their choice.

“There is tough competition among leaders in more than 50 districts to get their preferred candidate elected as district president,” said a BJP leader.

Workshops were held from state level to district level to explain the election process of election of district president. It was announced that preference will be given to BJP workers or those associated with the RSS.