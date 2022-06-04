Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP fields Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' from Azamgarh
- Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ had contested from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections but lost to Akhilesh Yadav by over 2.5 lakh votes.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as ‘Nirahua’, for the Lok Sabha bypoll from the Azamgarh constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The seat fell vacant after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned as a Lok Sabha member following his decision to retain the assembly seat he won in the recently-held elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh Yadav defeated Union minister S P Singh Baghel to bag the Karhal assembly seat in the Mainpuri district. This was the first assembly election Akhilesh had contested. During his tenure as the UP chief minister from 2012 to 2017, Yadav was a member of the legislative council.
Nirahua, who joined the BJP in 2019, had contested from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in the last general elections but lost to Akhilesh Yadav by over 2.5 lakh votes. Speculations about him contesting again from Azamgarh intensified after his recent visit to the constituency where he targeted the SP chief for quitting the seat.
For the vacant Rampur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has announced Ghanshyam Lodhi's name as party's candidate for bypolls. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to give a walk over on the Rampur Lok Sabha seat vacated by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who has been elected to the legislative assembly.
According to sources, a family member of Khan is likely to contest the by-poll from Rampur Lok Sabha seat considered to be his pocket borough.
The BJP has also announced candidates for seven assembly seats from four states – Tripura (4), Andhra Pradesh (1), Delhi (1) and Jharkhand (1).
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
