BJP forgot ‘400 paar’ slogan after two phases of LS polls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had been harping on “400 paar” (winning over 400 seats) earlier, stopped repeating its slogan after the first two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

He further claimed that the ruling party had fared poorly in the first two phases and will face on 400 seats instead. “The wind from the western UP has swept the BJP away as the people have voted against it. In the third phase again, it will be vote against the BJP from Sambhal to Mainpuri,” Akhilesh said while addressing a rally in Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency for SP candidate Zia ur Rahman Barq and in Bareilly for party candidate Praveen Singh Aron.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As per him, Sambhal will be among the seats that the SP will win with a landslide margin. Taking pot shots at the BJP, the SP chief said, “It’s a movie that has flopped and their worn out dialogues have bored the people.”

The former CM alleged that the BJP betrayed farmers and youths. “It caused price rise... everything from diesel, fertilisers, insecticides to pesticides have become dearer and on the other hand farmers are not getting due prices for their produce. The BJP government deprived farmers of the MSP,” he alleged.

“When the INDIA bloc forms its government, it will instantly grant MSP to farmers, waive farm loans, will give free ‘Aata’ (wheat flour) to people and will also give “free data (mobile data),” the SP leader said. He alleged that the BJP government waived ₹16 lakh crore loans of big industrialists but refused farm loan waiver to farmers.

“The BJP put the future of the youth in darkness. They don’t have jobs. It’s promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year failed. And whenever recruitment exams happened, their question papers got leaked. The paper leaks were deliberate as the government wanted the exams to be cancelled so that it doesn’t have to give jobs,” Akhilesh alleged.

“When INDIA bloc forms the government, it will scrap Agniveer scheme and will give permanent jobs with all benefits and prestige to the youth in armed forces,” the SP chief said. “The BJP wants to do away with the Constitution while the INDIA bloc is its protector. The 2024 LS election is the struggle to save democracy and the Constitution,” he said.