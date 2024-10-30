Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ‘batenge to katege’ statement given by some of its leaders, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the ruling party was frightened by the ‘PDA unity’. BJP frightened by PDA unity, its politics is of hatred: Akhilesh

PDA refers to Pichhade’ (backward classes), ‘Dalit’ and ‘Alpsankhyak’ (minorities).

In an apparent dig at chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had on September 23 reiterated his “batenge toh katenge” remark, he said, “We [SP leaders] are doing the politics of social justice. PDA’s slogan is a progressive slogan. The BJP’s slogan of ‘batenge toh katenge’ is a negative slogan. The BJP does politics of hatred and dividing the society.”

“The slogan has been prepared in a lab and the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has been chosen to promote it. Such a negative slogan has never been heard in political history. PDA will unite and win. The BJP is scared and frightened by the unity of PDA. It does not have a solution to the problems of the people of Uttar Pradesh, that is why it has come up with such a negative and one of the worst slogans in history,” he noted.

Speaking at a private event in Lucknow on Tuesday, the SP chief said the 2027 assembly elections would be in favour of the Samajwadi Party and it would government with a massive majority.

“Whatever infrastructure and development are visible today in Uttar Pradesh is because of the Samajwadi Party. The public knows everything. The new generations want progressive, development and positive politics. The negative politics of the BJP will never succeed now. People have come to know that the BJP cheats and lies,” stated Yadav.

Criticising the government over the recent violence in Bahraich, the former CM said, “The BJP makes its workers create riots and chaos, and then traps them by getting FIRs registered against them. The Bahraich riots are an example of this. In Bahraich, one of its MLAs got an FIR registered against the party workers.”

“The BJP government has ruined law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Deaths are happening in police custody. Police are involved in these murders. Police stations have been turned into torture houses,” added Yadav.

Yadav also alleged that Mohit Pandey, a Lucknow man who allegedly died in police custody, was beaten to death in a police station.

“Before Mohit, Aman Gautam died after he was beaten at a police station. In Sultanpur, the police killed Mangesh Yadav in a fake encounter. Then to balance it, another murder was committed. Why is the government silent on the deaths in police custody and fake encounters? How can the state handle law and order in a state that does not have its own permanent DGP? The law-and-order of the BJP government, which talks about zero tolerance, is zero,” remarked the party chief.