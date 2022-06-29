BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own.

The SP chief said, the people of state would give it a befitting reply at an appropriate time.

Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP’s false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government’s work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya. He said the BJP government was not able to make arrangements for adequate supply of power to people and there was a risk of short circuit from the power cables at many places.

Yadav said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was using his visits to hospitals as photo opportunities. He said health services were in disarray in the state and there was no improvement in the condition of hospitals.