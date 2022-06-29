BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own.
The SP chief said, the people of state would give it a befitting reply at an appropriate time.
Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP’s false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government’s work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya. He said the BJP government was not able to make arrangements for adequate supply of power to people and there was a risk of short circuit from the power cables at many places.
Yadav said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was using his visits to hospitals as photo opportunities. He said health services were in disarray in the state and there was no improvement in the condition of hospitals.
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident
A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop's life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.
PMC to continue running biogas plants
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday clarified that it will run eight small biogas plants, which it planned to shut down, by making technological changes. HT in the edition dated June 29 carried a report “25 biogas plants set up at Rs100 crore to be shut down by Pune civic body”.
