Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP launches campaign to gather support for ONOE initiative

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 17, 2025 08:34 AM IST

A key meeting was held in the state capital under the chairmanship of former governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan and in the presence of BJP’s UP general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh to mobilise public support for the Modi government’s initiative.

Intensifying efforts to push for ‘One Nation, One Election,’ the BJP on Sunday launched a statewide outreach campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

To build consensus, BJP will organise discussions and seminars involving academicians, social workers, students, and women across Uttar Pradesh. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
To build consensus, BJP will organise discussions and seminars involving academicians, social workers, students, and women across Uttar Pradesh. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A key meeting was held in the state capital under the chairmanship of former governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan and in the presence of BJP’s UP general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh to mobilise public support for the Modi government’s initiative.

The meeting, conducted by BJP general secretary and MLC Anoop Gupta, focussed on strategies to engage various sections of society, NGOs, and the general public in favour of simultaneous elections.

Addressing the gathering, former governor Chauhan highlighted that holding simultaneous elections would save both time and resources while ensuring uninterrupted governance.

“India conducted synchronised elections from 1951 to 1967, and the idea is not new,” he pointed out, asserting the proposal was very much practical.

Dharampal Singh emphasised that frequent elections lead to wastage of resources and manpower, and reminded that BJP had included ‘One Nation, One Election’ in its 1984 manifesto.

Anoop Gupta elaborated on the proposal, stating that while the focus was on holding Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together, local body and panchayat polls would remain separate.

To build consensus, BJP will organise discussions and seminars involving academicians, social workers, students, and women across Uttar Pradesh. Key events include a seminar at Banaras Hindu University, a traders’ meeting in Kanpur, and a social organisations’ gathering in Lucknow in late February or early March. Rallies by students and youth groups will also be part of the campaign.

Prominent attendees included BJP state leaders, senior advocates, trader representatives, and NGO heads.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On