BJP leader stabbed to death in U.P.’s Amethi, ‘friend’ booked

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 14, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Superintendent of police (SP), Amethi, Elamaran G said the deceased was identified as Ravindra Singh, 35, the the divisional BJP vice-president of Rajafattepur

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was found in a locked house in Konchi village under Mohanganj police station limits of Amethi district on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Friday.

Key suspect Sarvesh Singh, along with his mother, is missing and efforts are on to nab him. (For Representation)
Superintendent of police (SP), Amethi, Elamaran G said the deceased was identified as Ravindra Singh, 35, the the divisional BJP vice-president of Rajafattepur. He said Singh went missing after he along with his friend Sarvesh Singh alias Pintuat left home around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

He said the victim’s family members reached Sarvesh Singh’s house in Konchi village and found his house locked from outside on Thursday afternoon. The SP said the victim’s blood-soaked stabbed body was found lying on the cot when they entered the room in the presence of police.

“The key suspect Sarvesh Singh, along with his mother has been missing since then,” the SP added. He said the victim’s wife Sarita Singh had lodged an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 against Sarvesh Singh and other unidentified in the matter. He said the motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained. The SP said the efforts were being made to nab Sarvesh Singh.

Saturday, October 14, 2023
