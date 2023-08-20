BJP U.P. MLAs to campaign in poll-bound states

BJP leaders and MLAs in Uttar Pradesh are likely to campaign for the saffron party in Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in the next few months, according to party sources.

Dharmendra Singh added that the state party unit has prepared a strategy to send its 175 MLAs to the election-bound states. (For representation)

A team of BJP MLAs has already been dispatched to Madhya Pradesh for 10 days. The party’s state vice president, Dharmendra Singh, has confirmed that Maharajganj MLA Jai Mangal Kanaujia, Gorakhpur’s Gyanendra Singh and Sri Ram Chauhan, and Kushinagar’s Vijay Gaur had reached the neighbouring state.

Other senior BJP leaders from eastern Uttar Pradesh, such as former minister Jai Prakash Nishad, Sabha Kunwar Kushwaha, Deepak Mishra, Shaka Ratan Pal Singh and Ram Vilas Chauhan may also join the MLAs soon.

Similarly, another group of BJP MLAs is all set to leave for Rajasthan. Kaetki Singh from Baliya, Mahendra Pal Singh, Rajesh Tripathi and Pradeep Shukla from Gorakhpur, and Dr Aseem Kumar and Mohan Verma from Kushinagar district are likely in the Rajasthan team.

Meanwhile, Shalabh Mani Tripathi and Surendra Chaurasiya from Deoria, Ajay Singh from Basti and PN Pathak from Kushinagar are expected to lead the party’s campaign in Telangana.

