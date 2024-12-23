BJP leaders like Ravana and Kans, will face downfall: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), likening its leaders to mythological characters Ravana and Kans, and predicting its eventual downfall. The SP chief also accused the BJP of betraying the principles of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. “Baba Saheb is revered by all (HT Photo)

Speaking at a function at Chaudhary Charan Singh PG College in Etawah on Monday, Yadav said, “BJP leaders are dictators, people in the central and state governments are dictators, much like Ravana in the Ramayana and Kans in the Mahabharata. They met their end, and one day the BJP too will face a similar fate.”

The SP chief also accused the BJP of betraying the principles of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. “Baba Saheb is revered by all. BJP leaders must apologise for their remarks against him. This government is riddled with land grabs, looting, and chaos—it does not adhere to the Constitution,” he asserted.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks on rising temple-mosque disputes as ‘unacceptable,’ Akhilesh dismissed them as politically motivated. He stated, “These comments expose the BJP’s underlying ideology. A single call from Bhagwat to the chief minister could resolve all surveys and disputes instantly. Such statements are intended for political gains.”

Meanwhile, SP Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav urged party workers to rally behind Akhilesh Yadav and dismissed any perception of weakness. “Don’t think Akhilesh is weak. People thought the same about Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) before he became chief minister in 1989. He proved them wrong again in 1992. Similarly, Akhilesh will rise to the occasion,” he declared.