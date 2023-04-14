BJP to hold various events on Ambedkar birth anniversary today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in a big way on Friday. As part of it, the party has decided to hold booth level events on the occasion and directed all party cadres and leaders to be a part of the celebrations.

UP minister Nand Gopal Nandi at an ‘influential voters’ meet’ in Lucknow on Thursday. (Sourced)

BJP co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey said the party has decided to hold seminars on Ambedkar’s life and times. Along with that, the party will also make Dalits aware of the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of the community.

The BJP will wind up its ‘social justice week’ on Friday and start another Dalit-centric campaign in which the party will talk about instances like the Lucknow guest house incident of 1995 in which former chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati was saved by the BJP after she was targeted by a mob, including cadres of the Samajwadi Party, soon after she had withdrawn support to the then Mulayam Singh Yadav government.

The BJP has also been holding influential voters’ meet, one of which was addressed by senior minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ in Lucknow.

“In these meetings, we spoke of how life for the poor and the neglected has changed under BJP, how chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero tolerance approach against crime and criminals has worked wonders, saw a 180 degrees improvement on crime and law and order, developments that have made women confident and made the state a favoured investment destination,” said Praveen Garg, BJP’s Lucknow media in-charge.